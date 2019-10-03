Craig Hignett outlines lofty ambitions despite mixed start to Hartlepool United season
Speaking before his side’s National League clash with Yeovil Town, Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has outlined his lofty ambitions for the remainder of the campaign – despite Pools’ mixed start.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 06:05 am
First, his side must prepare for The Glovers’ visit this Saturday – and Hignett is all too aware of what they could bring to The Vic.
“Yeovil are a really good side, I’ve watched their games and they’re a really big powerful side who are doing very well in the league.
“It’s going to be a really tough game but I don’t really look at the form or the table because it’s all about what happens on the day and there’s very little to “choose between teams in this league and every team is capable of going on a run.
“The amount of points you’ll need to get in the play-offs will probably be the lowest it’s been because it is so tight. We just keep working.”