Craig Hignett praises 'colossus' Aaron Cunningham after his astonishing Hartlepool United debut

Craig Hignett has praised Aaron Cunningham after his 'astonishing' full debut for Hartlepool United.

The young defender was handed a first National League start for Pools and put in a standout performance as the club claimed their first clean sheet in over two months.

Coverage in association with Grand Central

Cunningham was handed his opportunity following injuries to two of the club's senior defenders.

Loanee Michael Raynes has picked up an Achilles injury which will see him sidelined for eight weeks - effectively ending his season.

Meanwhile, Carl Magnay faces six to eight weeks out after he was forced to undergo surgery to try and correct a knee problem.

And while Hignett was naturally disappointed to lose the influential pair, he was taken aback by Cunningham's stunning debut at Meadow Park.

"It's absolutely unbelievable," he said.

"When you lose people like Michael Raynes and Carl Magnay, you're going to miss them at any football club.

"I put my faith in Aaron because I see him in training every day and I know the type of kid he is.

"Did I expect him to do that? No.

"He exceed my expectations. I thought he'd come in and he'd do alright, but he was astonishing. He was unbelievable.

"For a young lad, first start, after what happened last time in his debut when he got sent off.

"He had a little part on Saturday and did really well, but he carried that on for 90 minutes today.

"He was an absolute colossus for a young lad."