Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United at The Shay, Halifax on Tuesday 6th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A stunning brace from French frontman Gime Toure put Pools 2-0 ahead before a quickfire double from Fylde’s Ryan Croasdale saw the game finish all square.

While the United manager was disappointed to see the game somehow get away from his side so late on, he was quick to point out Toure’s performance as a key positive to take from the game.

“I’m delighted for Gime, he’s started really well and the lads love him,” he said.

Hartlepool United's Gime Toure celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 13th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

I thought Gime’s two finishes were different class. If you get him one v one he’s going to try and go past them and he’s a real handful.

“With a little bit more thought, he could have played Luke [James] in and he could have had more himself.

“He’s settled in really well and that’s what he’s got. That’s three goals for him now I think in his first four which is really encouraging for us.

“We need someone who’s going to score a boatload of goals as well as share them around a bit but if Gime is off to a flying start then it takes a bit of pressure off him.

“I thought his all around game was terrific and I thought he worked really hard.”

Hartlepool had several players nursing injuries that were forced to play against The Coasters on Tuesday evening. Gus Mafuta and Aaron Cunningham weren’t 100% while Nicke Kabamba and Peter Kioso couldn’t even make the bench following injuries picked up following the win at Maidenhead over the weekend.

“I can’t single Gime out because we had players who weren’t fit which got through the game,” Hignett added.

“In the end I didn’t have enough subs to plug the gaps and the injured lads had to stay on.