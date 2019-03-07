Craig Hignett provides fitness update on injured Hartlepool United duo Carl Magnay and Luke Williams

Luke Williams is expected to return before the end of the National League season, according to Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett.

Williams has not kicked a ball this season, having signed on a free transfer from Scunthorpe United in the summer.

A virus, then an injury which required two operations to fix, have prevented the former Middlesbrough man from making an impact in the fifth tier.

But Hignett is hopeful there is light at the end of the tunnel for Williams - and when he's back the manager expects his midfielder to take the division by storm.

“Luke Williams is back training and he’s had a tough time and we hope in two or three weeks time he will be involved," said Hignett.

"He has got to be right. He has been to St George's Park, done his rehab, he can kick, can run - he has done everything right. He just needs a bit of physical contact now so he has confidence in his knee, which is now fine. It is 100%.

"He will need two or three games behind the scenes before he is involved.

"The lad has had a real tough time, through no fault of his own. Luke has been unbelievable they way he has dealt with it. He has been frustrated at times, some things have been said about him that are untrue.

"He is frustrated because he has seen this league now, and it does not scare him one bit. He will tear this league up if we can get him right."

Meanwhile, Hignett has also provided an update on the fitness of Carl Magnay and Conor Newton.

"Carl Magnay is progressing well and he thinks two to three weeks – which I’m not sure about !" he said.

"Conor Newton is out with a slight knee problem, but we are OK apart from a few niggles and the like but when people are going well then things are positive."

Pools host Dover Athletic at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.