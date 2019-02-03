Craig Hignett provides Hartlepool United fitness update with Luke Williams return date pencilled in

Hartlepool United are hopeful that both Liam Noble and Carl Magnay will be FIT for the visit of National League high-flyers Leyton Orient.

Magnay has been out with a knee injury which has plagued him over the winter months.

And he was classed as touch and go for the trip to Kent to take on Ebbsfleet United, which was called off on Friday due to bad weather.

Noble on the other hand was set to miss that trip with the Orient visit seen as a more likely return point for Pools' top-scorer.

But with a weekend of recovery and recuperation under their belts - and the opportunity get four more days of training on board, it is understood both men will be fighting fit for the visit of the promotion-chasing O's.

Manager Craig Hignett said: "It gives them another week and it is a game they can be involved in.

"Carl hadn't done that much training so would have been touch and go.

"Liam hadn't done much this week but he should be OK for next week."

Hignett gave his players the weekend off after snow, frosty conditions and below zero temperatures forced yesterday's game to be called off.

No date has been set for the rearranged encounter, with talks ongoing to determine Pools' trip south.

Tuesday, February 12 and seven days late on Tuesday, February 19 are understood to be under consideration for the encounter.

Those dates are certain to come around too soon for Luke Williams, who has not kicked a ball for Pools since signing in the summer.

He remains the only long-term absentee in Hignett's squad, with the manager pencilling in a mid-March return football for the midfielder.

Although, it is likely he will play in at least one behind-closed-doors friendly before getting thrown in to first-team duties.