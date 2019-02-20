Craig Hignett provides Hartlepool United transfer update and reveals Raj Singh's cash pledge

Craig Hignett has revealed owner Raj Singh has made money available for new signings at Hartlepool United - on the condition they improve the squad this season.

Singh has already shown in his short time as chairman at Pools he is not shy in putting his hand in his pocket if he thinks a manager can improve the side.

And under former director of football Hignett, that's no different.

Although, Hignett says he will not dip into the market for the sake of it.

"I am happy with the group we have got," he said.

"Anything we bring in has to be better than what we have got.

"I will continue to look at trialists - if I think they are better than what we have got I will bring them in.

"The chairman has said to me the funds are there to bring players in, if they are better than what we have."

Pools are now four games unbeaten under Hignett and confidence seems to be flowing back to the ranks.

A lack of defensive errors, so costly over the last 18 months, seem to be a thing of the past.

Hignett says not over-coaching the defenders could be the catalyst to that.

"Sometimes I think the more you work on something the worse you get at it," said Hignett.

"The last time I was here we kept conceding goals from set pieces so I did a two-hour session on them. The next game we played Carlisle and conceded three goals from set pieces.

"It was in their mind. They know their frailties, it was in their head.

"We know our weaknesses but we have made sure we are concentrating on the attacking stuff, because that takes the pressure off the other end. That's the bit we all enjoy.

"Defenders know they are going to have to head it and kick it, they don't need told that.

"We have worked on it, but not spent hours on it. It looks like we have, though.

"If you constantly keep pointing out mistakes and weaknesses it is negative. I prefer to focus on the positives."