Craig Hignett reacts as Hartlepool United sign ex-Hull City midfielder on short-term deal

Hartlepool United have confirmed the signing of former Hull City midfielder Gavan Holohan.

The 27-year-old impressed manager Craig Hignett following a trial spell at the club's East Durham College base, and has now agreed a short-term deal until the end of the current campaign.

Holohan becomes Pools second signing in the space of 24 hours, following the addition of Fraser Kerr from Gateshead yesterday.

The Irishman began his career in his homeland, before being snapped up by Hull in 2008. He went on to captain the Tigers' youth side before later spending time with Alfreton.

A return to Ireland then followed, where he represented Drogheda, Cork City, Waterford and Galway United.

But he has now returned to England - with Hignett claiming the player is 'hungry' to sieze the opportunity.

“Gavan is a box-to-box midfielder with plenty of energy,” said the Pools boss, speaking to the club's official website.

“We’ve liked what we’ve seen in training since he came in and he’s a good character who is very hungry for the opportunity.

“The deal we’ve done means we’ve given him the platform to impress us over the next couple of months with a view to next season.”

Holahan is currently training with Pools' squad, but is yet to receive international clearance. He will wear the squad number 14 at the Super 6 Stadium.