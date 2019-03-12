Craig Hignett reacts to Hartlepool's loss at Fylde as manager points finger at weather, poor decisions & some disappointing defending

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett thinks the freak weather had a massive hand in his side's 4-2 loss at promotion-chasing AFC Fylde.

But the manager also thinks poor calls from the officials and some disappointing defending also played their part in the Mill Farm defeat.

"I don't think I have ever seen a wind like that," said Hignett.

"I have not seen a goal like the third either - Feaths (Nicky Featherstone) has blocked a cross and the ball has looped back on itself and landed on top of Danny Rowe's head.

"Rowe got his hand in the way of Fraser Kerr's own goal and the last one was offside, it was clear to see. But we were chasing the game at that point.

"I really feel for the lads."

National League top scorer Rowe opened the scoring after just two minutes before Ryan Donaldson levelled. Fraser Kerr's own goal was then cancelled out by Josh Hawkes before Rowe and Lewis Walters ensured the points remained in the north west.

"What has come out of the game for me is that we can't keep shipping goals like we have been," said the manager.

"We can't expect the lads up front to score twos and threes - which they will do by the way.

"The attacking play was good again but we did not defend well enough as a unit."