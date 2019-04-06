Craig Hignett reacts to THAT Scott Loach error as Hartlepool United keeper's mistake proves costly

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett admits he cannot criticise Scott Loach, as the keeper's error cost Pools a point against promotion-chasing Solihull Moors.

Loach was in fine form for 45 minutes, making a string of saves before his error on the hour mark, as Adi Yussuf netted Moors' eventual winner at the Super 6 Stadium.

And Hignett said he feels sorry for the player.

Hignett said: “I feel for Scott, I really for him. He was outstanding and kept us in to half-time, then he makes a mistake when we are on top. I can’t criticise him for the performance, I want him to come out and catch more and punch more and I will accept the odd mistake.

“We just quite weren’t good enough it the final third to open them up.

“Loachy apologised to the lads and we all said there’s no need to apologise – he did enough first half to earn his wages for the next two months.

“We knew what we could get – we had to stand up to them and we have to be strong. It was tough against a really good side who are good at what they do.

“We changed it second half and got on the front foot and looked brighter, but didn’t get a chance to break them down."