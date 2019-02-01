Craig Hignett reveals his key tactic to turning around dressing room morale at Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has revealed the key tactic he's deployed to help turnaround dressing room morale at Pools.

While Richard Money was known for his dictatorial style, Hignett believes an "arm around the shoulder" approach was needed after the 63-year-old's departure.

He said: "Players are different – put an arm around them and they are great. But it’s different now with the Player Performance Plan then they only time they first hear something bad in football is when they are 19 or 20.

"We produce some flaky characters these days and it’s about knowing what an individual wants and needs – an arm around them or a kick up the backside.

"We encourage them and they can play. They were flat first half, but picked themselves up and were good second half."

Tomorrow's game at Ebbsfleet is in doubt due to severe weather, frosts and snow.

A pitch inspection will take place at 9am this morning.

It's not been an ideal week for preparation at Peterlee, either.

"It’s been a tricky week with conditions tough and frozen pitches, but the lads have been bright and good after the weekend’s win," said Hignett.

“It’s about small steps, we know what is required. Sometimes it feels like we take two steps forward and one step back. But this club will improve from here and get better."