Craig Hignett reveals how many players Hartlepool United require to be a promotion force in the National League

Hartlepool United are “not a millions miles away” from constructing a team capable of challenging for National League promotion, according to Craig Hignett.

But the manager does believe he needs to add around three or four new signings to be right up competing next season.

Pools sit 13th in the fifth tier table, well outside the promotion mix. At this stage 11 points is the gap to seventh, with 12 games left to play.

For this season at least, the chances of making a late campaign charge look a little far fetched.

And while Hignett & Co have not given up all hopes this season - they want to finish it as strongly as they can - planning has already started for next season.

Contrary to the views of some critics, Hignett does not think Pools needs a total rebuild, a tweak here or there is all it will take.

“We aren’t near where I want us to be – halfway in this division isn’t where we want to be,” he said ahead of this weekend’s clash with 12th-placed Bromley.

“But we aren’t miles away from it or eight or nine players away from it. Maybe three or four, but not eight or nine.

“If they perform consistently then we would be in the play-offs, but players are in this league for a reason and that’s inconsistency.

“Performing one in four or five is the reason why they are playing in this league but then when they get that one display you see they can play higher.

“We have a few like that who can play higher with consistency. It’s about adding to that.”

Talk of the play-offs was something never dampened at the start of the season - it was a realistic aim.

But a winter of discontent - the second at this level in a row - led to any hope of the top seven fading.

Hignett is a realist. He knows his team’s chances are slim at best but he’s keen for his players to finish as strongly as they can in the final 12 games of an up and down campaign.

“It’s been a good start,” he said, reflecting back on his first month in charge.

“The lads have been really good it the four games. Being honest, we should have had more points than the eight we have got.

“It’s been a long week, we stood up to the bombardment (at Ebbsfleet United) we knew we would get and showed an appetite to defend before taking control with three good chances.

“Our aim is not to look at the play-offs, but just go into every game thinking we can win and see where it ends. We look a threat, look solid. It’s all about building – if not this year then next.”