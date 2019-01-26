Craig Hignett reveals Richard Money DID have major involvement in recent Hartlepool United transfer business

Hartlepool United's transfer triple swoop was a joint effort - with Craig Hignett confirming Richard Money and himself both had a hand in the deals.

Last week Pools completed the loan signings of Michael Raynes, Nicke Kabamba and Luke Molyneux, just 48 hours before Money agreed to step aside as manager.

That has led to many fans questioning whether the trio were Money signings, or were instigated by new boss Hignett, who was then acting as director of football.

Hignett says Money and himself were both involved in getting the deals over the line.

"They were players Richard wanted and we decided together last week," said Hignett, whose side take on Braintree Town this afternoon.

"They were players we know and had looked at. We watched Michael in a game, Nicke Kabamba gives us something we haven’t got and Luke is someone we looked at early. We will recommend players and we will both look at them and decide what to do."

This is the third time Hignett has been in the dugout for Pools and he says he feels he has unfinished business at the Super 6 Stadium.

"It is unfinished business for me," he said.

"I would like to do something here. If I can get the team up, that would be great.

"It is down to me this time, there are no excuses. It is do or die time.

"We have spoken about long term plans but the chairman is as ambitious as anyone. He wants to be out of this league as soon as possible, not 10 or 15 years down the line."