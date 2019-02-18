Craig Hignett reveals the Hartlepool United ace he feels could mix it in the Premier League

Luke James wouldn’t look out of place in the top flight if he could add to goals to his game, according to Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett.

While the 24-year-old hasn’t been prolific in front of goal this campaign, his impact on the Pools squad hasn’t been lost on Hignett.

James put in another eye-catching display at Boreham Wood, where he directly assisted two of Hartlepool’s four goals.

Those assists added some gloss to what was another all-action display from James, whose work ethic and trickery cause the home defence no shortage of problems.

And Hignett believes that the striker would be playing at a much higher level if he could add some goals to his game.

“Luke James was absolutely unbelievable, even though he didn’t score,” he said.

“He did everything that you would want your striker to do.

“If he scored goals then the kid would be playing in the Premier League.

“He had such an effect on the game.

“The two strikers are firing and it’s going to be hard for people to get into the team.”

While James didn’t find the net at Meadow Park, youngster Josh Hawkes continued his productive season in front of goal with a brace.

That came after a half-time rousing from Hignett who was keen to see more from Hawkes after a quiet first-half.

And the midfielder’s manager has tipped him for a future at a higher level than the National League.

“We do a lot of work with just because we know what he’s got,” said Hignett.

“We’re always on at him, In the first-half he hadn’t quite been himself and he could affect the game more, so we had a chat with him at half-time.

“He’s taken that on and put in a second half where he’s shown what he’s capable of.

“He’s got goals in him and I’m sure he’s got a big future.

“If he keeps doing that week in, week out and playing like he is, then he won’t be here for long.”