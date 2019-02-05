Craig Hignett reveals the THREE key attributes which have ensured Nicke Kabamba has got off to a flying start at Hartlepool United

Nicke Kabamba's hunger, his enthusiasm and the fact he wants to play for Hartlepool United have helped the striker get off to a flyer, according to Craig Hignett.

The manager admits he's been impressed by the impact of Havant loan man Kabamba since his Pools arrival, with the 25-year-old former Portsmouth man scoring two goals in two games.

And it's a deal Hignett is keen to make permanent, with the player also expressing an interest to remain at the Super 6 Stadium beyond May.

“Nicke has been great, a good lad who wants to do well and offers something we haven’t had," said Hignett.

"We are a threat from crosses and he’s been bright in training on difficult surfaces. He’s got two in two and is confident.

"He wants to be here, he is hungry to succeed and is enthusiastic about playing full time football here.

"We are pleased to have him and he’s made a fantastic start to life here."

Kabamba was one of four arrivals in the month of January, in what turned out to be a very busy month.

Luke Molyneux also came in from Sunderland until the end of the season, so too Michael Raynes from Crewe, as well as Danny Amos from Doncaster.

Hignett admits he's still in the market to strengthen, although he accepts it is not the be all and end all.

“If we can bring one or two players in great, if we don’t then so be it," he said.