Craig Hignett sets Hartlepool United end of season target - which will be a sign of progress at Pools

A top half National League finish WILL be seen as progress for Hartlepool United, according to manager Craig Hignett.

Pools currently occupy 12th position in the fifth tier, having entered the top half for the first time in months a fortnight ago.

2017/18 league table (via Google).

Hartlepool ended the National League campaign in 2017/18 in 15th, with 56 points from their 46 games - they were 17 points from the top seven, and eight above the bottom four.

Thirteen points is the gap to seventh-placed Gateshead, while Havant in 21st sit 11 points back from Pools.

The aim this season, according to Hignett, was a top 10 place, but after a campaign of change on and off the field, a positive revised achievement would be 12th or above.

"The top half is seen as progress with everything that has gone on - we would be happy in the top half," he said.

Current 2018/19 league table (via Google).

"Before the season started we had a target of tenth.

"If we could finish tenth, get rid of all the legacy stuff with the issues we had and get things stable then we would be comfortable with that.

"But for what’s gone on, I think top half would be really good for us."

Hartlepool host Wrexham on Saturday at the Super 6 Stadium, kick-off 3pm.

At present the Dragons are one point off the National League summit, some 23 ahead of Pools.