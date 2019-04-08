Craig Hignett talks consistency, expectation and his hopes for Hartlepool United’s future

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett thinks his players now expect to get results, where teams of the past relied on hope.

The Pools boss is confident his squad have the belief to challenge anyone at National League level - but could do with a boost of pace and size in the summer.

“In the past we have been going into games hoping to play well,” he said.

“Now I think there is an expectation from everyone that we will play well.

“There has been a shift.

“There is a confidence and a belief within these players that they can win games. All we need now is the results to turn our way.

“We just need to improve a bit, add a bit and we will be OK.”

While Pools have slipped to 16th in recent weeks, follwing back-to-back defeats to Eastleigh and Solihull Moors, Hignett has been impressed by his players’ performance levels.

He now feels the squad are much more consistent now than they were under previous managers.

“Performances are more consistent now - I can’t remember the last game when I thought we were really poor,” he said following the narrow 1-0 loss to Moors at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.

“It has been a while. We are in every game.

“Teams are at the top of the league because they have been consistently better. We are getting there but we are not there yet.

“We need to add some height and some pace but the way we are playing, with the consistency, is exactly what I want.”