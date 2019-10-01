Craig Hignett won't give up on Hartlepool United's promotion dream - but admits consistency will be key
Craig Hignett insists that there is still ‘plenty of time left’ for Hartlepool United to climb the National League table – but admits more consistency will be required if Pools are to mount a promotion push.
Hignett’s side currently sit 16th in the National League and five points off the play-off places - with a buffer of just three points separating them from the drop zone.
But the Hartlepool boss is refusing to rule-out a surge up the table in the coming weeks – with the pre-season target of a top seven finish still very much achievable.
In order to do that, however, Hignett knows his side will have to find a greater consistency to their game following a difficult week which saw off-field incidents dominate the discussion.
Speaking after the 1-1 draw at Eastleigh, the Pools’ manager said: “It was nice to concentrate on the football and Raynesy was saying in there that it’s been a really long week for us with all the stuff we’ve had to deal with.
"We’ve seen the back of that so we’ve got to start getting some wins and putting runs together.
"It’s no good winning three and going five unbeaten if we’re not going to back it up. It’s five without a win now so we’ve got to show some form of consistency soon.
"This league is going to be tight. There’s still plenty of time left in the season."