Dangermen, key signings and tactical battle: Inside track on Bromley FC ahead of Hartlepool United clash
Ahead of Hartlepool United’s home game Saturday afternoon we caught up with seasoned Bromley fan Samuel Adams to get the inside track.
What have you made of Bromley's start?
Samuel said: “We've made a great start to the season in comparison to last year where goals seemed to be at a premium.
“We have done well especially against two of the promoted teams as well as Aldershot who we have struggled to get a win against since we have been in this division.”What are the expectations for the season?
“A significant number of supporters are looking at promotion but I’m personally happy with reaching the playoffs.
“If we can continue to build on our performances so far (including the pre-season games) then I can’t see why we can’t reach the playoffs and maybe even achieve promotion.” Any impressive new signings?“Mark Cousins has stood out the most for me. He played fantastically for Barnet last season, keeping them in games, and he’s done the same for us during pre-season and on Tuesday against Aldershot.”
Who will be Bromley's dangerman on Saturday?“Jack Holland - he's scored two in two games despite being a defender. Jack is a big danger in the box from set pieces.”
What is the team's style of play?“We have been very attacking side this season. We sometimes seemed to struggle last season with getting a second goal in games but that has improved this time out.”
Likely line up and formation?4-3-1-2: Cousins; Wood, Holland, Okoye, Kizzi; Raymond, Mekki, Coulson; Porter; Cheek, Clifton
Result prediction?“2-1 Bromley.”