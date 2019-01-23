David Beckham becomes shareholder in Hartlepool United's National League rivals

David Beckham has purchased a 10 per cent stake in Salford City - Hartlepool United's National League rivals.

The Ammies have more than a geographical relation with Manchester United, with the non-league outfit seeing several Old Trafford legends acting as shareholders.

Members of the 'Class of 92' - including Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt - each hold an individual stake of 10 per cent in the club, who have rapidly risen up the non-league pyramid in recent years.

And now the legendary Beckham has become the final member of the historic cohort of Red Devils to purchase a stake in the club.

The 43-year-old has taken a similar shareholding in the club to that of his former teammates in what is an exciting development for the National League.

A club statement read: "From the very beginning we wanted David to be involved and be with us on this incredible journey however circumstances and commitments didn’t allow that.

"Now the time is right and is another exciting time in Salford City’s history.

“It is important to emphasise that nothing will change in the day to day operations of the club but to have us all together was always the vision.

"We grew up in Salford, carved our careers here and that’s why we are doing what we are doing at Salford City.

“We have grown to love this club and the fans and we would like to welcome David to the club and to becoming part of the Salford City family.”

Billionaire Peter Lim - who also owns Spanish side Valencia - remains the club's largest individual shareholder with a 40% stake.

Beckham's shareholding must be ratified by the Football Association but, once approved, could we see Beckham at the Super 6 Stadium when Pools welcome Salford on April 27?