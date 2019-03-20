David Edgar discusses his Super 6 Stadium future as the Canada international prepares to write his name in the history books

David Edgar admits he’s loving life at Hartlepool United but is non-committal on his Super 6 Stadium future.

Edgar signed a deal until the end of the season, having been a free agent since leaving Canadian USL Championship side Ottawa Fury.

And while he impressed in the heart of the Pools backline to date, the central defender remains unsure whether he will remain at Hartlepool beyond the current National League campaign.

“I have really enjoyed it here. We have a good group of lads who work hard for each other, and we have some talented players,” he said of his first weeks at Pools.

“It was an easy decision for me to make to come here - I want to play football.

“I had heard great things about the football club and the gaffer.

“All I want to do is play as many games as I can to the end of the season. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

When pushed on next season, Edgar, currently away on international duty with Canada, added: “That is something we want to discuss in the summer.

“I want to get my head down and play some football games between now and the end of the season.”

The 31-year-old former Newcastle United and Burnley player, like Luke James with England C last night, could be about to write himself into the history books at Pools.

On Sunday, if selected by Canada against French Guiana in his nation’s must-win Concacaf National League qualifying match, Edgar will become only the second player to win an international cap whilst on the books at Pools.

The one and only player to do that is after Ambrose Fogarty, who played for the Republic of Ireland wile at Pools in 1964.

“It is always an honour for me to play for my country,” said Edgar, who will miss this weekend’s Victoria Park visit of Wrexham.

“I had to be signed up somewhere and playing to be selected.

“It is a disappointment to miss a game - I didn’t want to miss any games - but it is something I have had to come to terms with.

“The gaffer knows, and has been supportive.”

Edgar, with 42 caps to date, flew to Heathrow on Sunday, then on to Canada from there, with a national landmark set firmly in his mind.

“I want to get to that half century (of caps) for sure,” he said.

“I am really pleased to be back in the national setup.

“I think playing three games in a week for Hartlepool can show the manager I am ready for the international stage again.”

Edgar admits he is proud to have managed three games in his first 10 days at Pools, especially when he hadn’t played a full 90 for almost six months previous.

In that sense, the defender knows there’s definitely more to come.

“I think I have built each game,” he said.

“I had not played 90 minutes in five and a half months so to then play three games in a week is something I am proud of.

“I am edging closer to match fitness.

“It has been a tough one on the body but mentally I feel like I have broken down some barriers.”