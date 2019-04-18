David Edgar talks home comforts, family connections and loving life at Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United defender David Edgar admits home comforts and rekindling old friendships has made his return to the North East of England an enjoyable one.

But despite loving life at Pools, the Mail understands the Canadian international’s Super 6 Stadium future is far from secure.

Edgar has been a revelation since signing on a free transfer earlier this year - and the player himself puts a lot of that down to being back in a place he loves.

Edgar, who has not played in the area since leaving Newcastle United in 2009, said: “I have Sunday roast at my Nan’s, like the old times. She is a bit slower doing things now, but it is great.

“I have been able to see my pals, we have a little car school from Newcastle - we have some Geordies at this club - it is good, we have a great group.

“I have been hanging out with Matty Pattison (Whickham’s former South Shields midfielder) - who I played with at Newcastle. We used to live together. I have also been staying with an ice hockey player, a Canadian, Derek Campbell, he used to play for Whitley Bay.

“It’s been great.”

Edgar may be here for the short-term, but is not yet certain he is part of manager Craig Hignett’s long-term rebuild.

For the time being, though, he’s happy at Pools, where his Dad Eddie Edgar, a former Hartlepool keeper in the 1970s, was a bit of a cult hero.

“My Dad always spoke highly of this football club - he lived above a fish and chip shop, he had a great time,” said Edgar.

“He wasn’t happy when I said he wasn’t much of a legend at the club.”

The 31-year-old continued: “I want to get on the ball, I want to play. We have got players who can do that in this team.

“I am just getting my feet going now and I hope the fans are pleased with the performances.”