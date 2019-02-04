Do Hartlepool United have cash to spend on transfers? Craig Hignett reveals Raj Singh's stance on deals

Raj Singh will continue to bankroll a Hartlepool United recruitment drive, according to Craig Hignett.

Hignett revealed he's had assurances from the Pools chief that funds are there, if the right player becomes available.

The manager is still in the hunt for reinforcements with a striker and a central midfielder thought to be high on his wishlist.

And despite the fact five players were added last month, Hignett says chairman Singh will put his money where his mouth is, if it represents value for the football club.

"If there is something comes up which we think is better than we have here then we have to take a look at it," said Hignett, whose side have promotion-chasing Leyton Orient next up at the Super 6 Stadium.

"The chairman has been really supportive of that. He has made it clear that if we need to bring someone else in, we can do.

"Whether that is a loan or a permanent then he will support us but we have to get the right players."

Recruitment, and making sure that area is done correctly, is something that has been at the forefront of Singh and Hignett's Pools plan since day one.

Singh admits he made errors in this department while he was in charge of bitter rivals Darlington, hence the reason why Hignett became such a key figure at the Vic once again.

And now with Hignett switching roles, the mantra remains the same, with recruitment and longevity taking centre stage.

"We don't want anyone to come in as a stop gap to the end of the season," said Hignett, speaking to Pools Player.

"We want players who will be here next season.

"Being a manager, you get thrown players all the time.

"And to be honest you have to look at them all because you wouldn't want to slip through the net.

"After the weekend, I can spend a little bit more time looking at this. We have a plan in place."

Last week saw clubs across the land scrabbling around for scraps as the January transfer window came to a close.

That was, of course, something Pools did not need to adhere to, being outside the Football League. National League clubs can sign players right up until the last Thursday of March.

Nor was it something Hignett wanted to muscle in on, he was happy watching things from afar.

"Every day is deadline day for us," he joked.

"We can pretty much do what we want which is better. It is easier at this level than in the league.

"Good players at that level come at a premium and people can pay over the odds. I don't like this window at all."