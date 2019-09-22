How did Hartlepool United rate in defeat?

Dom Scurr's player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in controversial Dover defeat?

Hartlepool United fell to a 2-0 defeat in a game overshadowed by an alleged racially charged confrontation between the Dover Athletic players and individuals based in the Town End at The Vic.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 10:46 am

Here, our Hartlepool United writer Dom Scurr offers his player ratings after the controversial National League fixture. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Craig Hignett's men fared in defeat:

1. Ben Killip - 7

Very little to do and had no chance with the two goals. Made a quite frankly ridiculous save to prevent Dover going 2-0 up in the second half.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Peter Kioso - 6

A frustrating afternoon for the youngster who was still able to pose a threat with some clever passes and strong tackles.

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Aaron Cunningham - 7

Was harshly penalised for a soft penalty. Another solid afternoon considering the football was mostly secondary.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Michael Raynes - 6

Kept things as calm as he possibly could as he tried to deal with the threat of Inih Effiong.

Photo: FRANK REID

