Hartlepool United's Kenton Richardson celebrates after Jason Kennedy scored their second goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Yeovil Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 5th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: FOUR 9s from dramatic 2-1 victory over Yeovil Town

Hartlepool United put in one of their best team performances of the 2019-20 campaign so far as they sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Yeovil Town at Victoria Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Sunday, 6th October 2019, 08:05 am

A strong first half display from Craig Hignett’s side yielded no goal before Gime Toure broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half.

Pools were the better side for the vast majority of the game but failed to extend their lead further as Yeovil’s Rhys Murphy equalised in the 90th minute with a close range header. But United’s ‘never say die’ attitude shone through as Jason Kennedy slotted in Nicky Featherstone’s cut-back to snatch a deserved three points.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Pools writer Dominic Scurr rated the players from Saturday’s game...

1. Ben Killip - 7

Several good claims but didn’t have an awful lot to do. Couldn’t do much about the goal.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Mark Kitching - 8

A constant threat down the left side and always got into dangerous positions. Unfortunate not to get a goal or assist in what was an excellent display from the wing-back.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Kenton Richardson - 8

Dealt with what was thrown his way very well and seems to be growing into the left centre-back position.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Michael Raynes - 9

Simply impervious. Robbed of a clean sheet.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4