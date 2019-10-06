Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: FOUR 9s from dramatic 2-1 victory over Yeovil Town
Hartlepool United put in one of their best team performances of the 2019-20 campaign so far as they sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Yeovil Town at Victoria Park.
A strong first half display from Craig Hignett’s side yielded no goal before Gime Toure broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half.
Pools were the better side for the vast majority of the game but failed to extend their lead further as Yeovil’s Rhys Murphy equalised in the 90th minute with a close range header. But United’s ‘never say die’ attitude shone through as Jason Kennedy slotted in Nicky Featherstone’s cut-back to snatch a deserved three points.
