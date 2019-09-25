Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone and struggled in the 1-1 draw with Chesterfield?
Hartlepool United drew 1-1 with Chesterfield at Victoria Park on Tuesday night – the winless run in the National League now stretching to four matches.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 08:25 am
Peter Kioso’s close range finish from a Josh Hawkes corner looked to set the tone early on as Pools were well on top in the opening half-hour but they were pegged back and the game ended up in a frustrating draw.
It took Chesterfield 37-minutes to finally start to make things happen as Tom Denton headed in with their first decent chance of the game from a corner.
Dominic Scurr has dished out his Pools player ratings, to view, simply click through our gallery of images.