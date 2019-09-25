Who shone and struggled for Hartlepool United against Chesterfield?

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone and struggled in the 1-1 draw with Chesterfield?

Hartlepool United drew 1-1 with Chesterfield at Victoria Park on Tuesday night – the winless run in the National League now stretching to four matches.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 08:25 am

Peter Kioso’s close range finish from a Josh Hawkes corner looked to set the tone early on as Pools were well on top in the opening half-hour but they were pegged back and the game ended up in a frustrating draw.

It took Chesterfield 37-minutes to finally start to make things happen as Tom Denton headed in with their first decent chance of the game from a corner.

Dominic Scurr has dished out his Pools player ratings, to view, simply click through our gallery of images.

1. Ben Killip - 5

Made on straightforward save but looked a bit shaky at times after failing to claw away Denton’s close range bouncing header. Looked to suffer a knock to his foot and his kicking, a usual strength was wayward for a lot of the evening.

2. Gavan Holohan - 6

Deployed at right wing-back and produced some good defensive blocks and clever passes down the right side but didn’t impact the game as much as he wanted.

3. Kenton Richardson - 7

Was always going to find things slightly difficult playing on the left side given his natural right-back position. Looked solid over the course of the evening.

4. Peter Kioso - 7

Played centrally for the first time this season and looked solid enough. His early close range goal looked to set the tone as Pools dominated the early stages before Chesterfield got back into it.

