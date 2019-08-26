Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone and struggled in dramatic Wrexham win?
Hartlepool United returned to winning ways against Wrexham – but who shone and struggled at Victoria Park?
By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 17:10
Braces from Liam Noble and Gime Toure handed Pools only a second win of the season against a side with promotion ambitions, with Craig Hignett no doubt pleased with an attack-minded display. But who stood out for his side? Our Pools writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings following the triumph – scroll down and click through the pages to see how he rated each individual in the win: