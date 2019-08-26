How Hartlepool United's players fared against Wrexham

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone and struggled in dramatic Wrexham win?

Hartlepool United returned to winning ways against Wrexham – but who shone and struggled at Victoria Park?

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 17:10

Braces from Liam Noble and Gime Toure handed Pools only a second win of the season against a side with promotion ambitions, with Craig Hignett no doubt pleased with an attack-minded display. But who stood out for his side? Our Pools writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings following the triumph – scroll down and click through the pages to see how he rated each individual in the win:

1. Ben Killip - 7

Couldn’t do anything about either goal. Made some smart stops and one fantastic save to deny Shaun Pearson in the second half.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Peter Kioso - 8

Didn’t put a foot wrong all game and put in some great deliveries from the right which unfortunately weren’t converted. Good defensively as well at wing-back.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Fraser Kerr - 8

A different player as part of a back three. Cool and composed, ending numerous Wrexham attacks throughout the afternoon.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Michael Raynes - 8

A mountain at the back, kept things simple against a threatening Wrexham frontline. An injury and the sending off made his afternoon easier but a very solid performance nonetheless.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4