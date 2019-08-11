How Hartlepool's players fared at Maidenhead

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Maidenhead victory

Hartlepool United secured their first win of the National League season at Maidenhead – but how did their players perform?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 08:00

Niko Muir’s second half strike proved enough for Pools as they turned the corner after back-to-back defeats. And our Pools writer, Dominic Scurr, has dished out some high marks in his player ratings. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled:

1. Ben Killip - 7

Was rarely tested but looked a lot more confident and claimed everything that came his way with ease.



2. Peter Kioso - 7

Started brightly and was a persistent threat down the right side, linking up well with Donaldson and Toure.



3. Fraser Kerr - 8

Deserved clean sheet with very little getting past him at the back.



4. Michael Raynes - 8

Won everything in the air and cut out numerous Maidenhead attacks before they could threaten.



