Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who starred in the brilliant win over Barrow?
Hartlepool United extended their winning run to three games with a brilliant 1-0 victory over Barrow away from home.
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 09:07
Ryan Donaldson’s second half strike on his return to the starting line-up saw Pools snatch the points against a Bluebirds outfit who had very strong periods of pressure during the game that they failed to make count.
Following the match, Craig Hignett said: “I’m delighted, it was a tough game, Barrow are a good side so to come here and win with a clean sheet is no mean feat.”
