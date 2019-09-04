Hartlepool United players celebrate the victory over Barrow.

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: Who starred in the brilliant win over Barrow?

Hartlepool United extended their winning run to three games with a brilliant 1-0 victory over Barrow away from home.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 09:07

Ryan Donaldson’s second half strike on his return to the starting line-up saw Pools snatch the points against a Bluebirds outfit who had very strong periods of pressure during the game that they failed to make count.

Following the match, Craig Hignett said: “I’m delighted, it was a tough game, Barrow are a good side so to come here and win with a clean sheet is no mean feat.”

Click through our gallery to see what ratings our Pools writer Dominic Scurr handed out following another impressive victory.

1. Ben Killip - 9

Pulled off a string of great saves to prevent Barrow breaking the deadlock when they were on top. Deserved clean sheet and his best display in a Pools shirt to date.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Aaron Cunningham - 8

An early lapse of concentration almost let Barrow in but recovered admirably with some great defensive challenges and headers.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Michael Raynes - 8

Thwarted almost everything Barrow through at him. Another quality performance.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Fraser Kerr - 8

Made some crucial challenges when Hartlepool were under the cosh and kept his composure when needed.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

