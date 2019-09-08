Liam Noble of Hartlepool United celebrates with Gus Mafuta and Peter Kioso after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Dominic Scurr's player ratings from Hartlepool United's 1-1 draw at home to Woking

Hartlepool United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Woking as they extended their unbeaten run in the National League to four matches.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 08:00

Liam Noble’s penalty on the stroke of half-time was cancelled out by Woking substitute Paul Hodges with 10-minutes to play.

Woking had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside in the first half but Pools created several decent opportunities throughout the game.

The point sees Woking return to the top of the table while Craig Hignett's men drop to ninth as their three game winning streak comes to an end though they are now five unbeaten.

Our Pools writer Dominic Scurr was at the game, scroll down and click through the pages to see his ratings...

1. Ben Killip - 7

Made a few saves that you would have expected him to make but couldn't do much about Woking's equaliser.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Aaron Cunningham - 8

Continues to impress in defence with some strong headers and tackles to keep the Cardinals at bay and restrict them to shots from distance.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Michael Raynes - 7

Kept things in check at the back and remained solid throughout. Pools still searching for that first home clean sheet after some solid displays in recent weeks.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Fraser Kerr - 7

A few hopeful clips up-field and stray passes aside, it was another decent run-out for the Scottish centre-back.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

