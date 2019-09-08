Dominic Scurr's player ratings from Hartlepool United's 1-1 draw at home to Woking
Hartlepool United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Woking as they extended their unbeaten run in the National League to four matches.
Liam Noble’s penalty on the stroke of half-time was cancelled out by Woking substitute Paul Hodges with 10-minutes to play.
Woking had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside in the first half but Pools created several decent opportunities throughout the game.
The point sees Woking return to the top of the table while Craig Hignett's men drop to ninth as their three game winning streak comes to an end though they are now five unbeaten.
