Peter Kioso celebrates his late winner at Torquay on Saturday (photo: Mark Fletcher).

Dominic Scurr's player ratings from Hartlepool United's 2-1 win over Torquay United

Hartlepool United claimed their second consecutive National League win down at Torquay on Saturday afternoon.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 08:00

Goals from Jason Kennedy and Peter Kioso either side of Jamie Reid’s second half strike helped Pools to a 2-1 win at Plainmoor.

A third win of the 2019-20 campaign sees Craig Hignett’s side rise to ninth in the National League standings and just two points off the play-off places after eight games.

226 Poolies made the 730 mile round trip to the English Riviera and they were sent home happy as Hartlepool put in another solid display that saw them come away with all three points.

Our Pools writer Dominic Scurr was at the game, scroll down and click through the pages to see his ratings...

1. Ben Killip - 7

Fairly comfortable all afternoon. Couldn’t do much about the goal and dealt with everything else easily without ever really being tested.

2. Aaron Cunningham - 7

Solid and effective at the back and got that consecutive 90-minute matches that he craved.

3. Michael Raynes - 7

Grabbed an assist and came close to scoring himself. Was troubled by the pace of the Torquay frontline on occasion and as booked for tripping himself up in an attempt to stop a counter-attack. Still solid and commanding in the air as ever.

4. Fraser Kerr - 8

Helped Pools keep Torquay at bay and withstand the pressure with some crucial blocks and interceptions, particularly in the second half. Could have been the matchwinner himself had it not been for a miraculous save from the Gulls goalkeeper.

