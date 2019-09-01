Dominic Scurr's player ratings from Hartlepool United's 2-1 win over Torquay United
Hartlepool United claimed their second consecutive National League win down at Torquay on Saturday afternoon.
Goals from Jason Kennedy and Peter Kioso either side of Jamie Reid’s second half strike helped Pools to a 2-1 win at Plainmoor.
A third win of the 2019-20 campaign sees Craig Hignett’s side rise to ninth in the National League standings and just two points off the play-off places after eight games.
226 Poolies made the 730 mile round trip to the English Riviera and they were sent home happy as Hartlepool put in another solid display that saw them come away with all three points.
Our Pools writer Dominic Scurr was at the game