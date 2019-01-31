Double fitness boost for Hartlepool United - defender back, midfielder nearing return

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett is set to welcome back Carl Magnay for the weekend trip to Ebbsfleet United.

Club captain Magnay was absent last weekend as Pools got off to a winning start under Hignett, beating Braintree Town 2-1 at the Super 6 Stadium.

But this weekend, the player, who has a knee problem, could return.

Manager Hignett revealed: "Carl Magnay has trained this week. So he will in and around it. Apart from that it is just the long terms."

There's also been some good news on the recovery of midfielder Liam Noble, with the 12-goal top-scorer back out training with the first-team.

Hignett stopped short of saying the former Sunderland trainee would be involved this weekend, though, admitting the game might be just too soon for the player.

"He is not a million miles away," said the boss.

"Noble has been on the grass, we will have to assess him and it might come a little too soon for him. "

One of the club's marquee signings in the summer was Luke Williams but illness and injury has prevented the attacker playing even a minute for Pools.

Hignett admits it could well be a long while yet before fans get a chance to see the former Boro man in action, with a 'conservative' four to six weeks recovery earmarked for Williams.

"It is still too early to tell with him," said Hignett.

"He is out on the grass, he is kicking a few balls but is a bit stiff.

"He has just got to work through it. He has a lot of scar tissue to get rid of - I don't know how long that will take.

"He is going to need games,too. Conservatively it is four to six weeks."