Dover Athletic-Hartlepool United: Tteam news, Harrison takes out Harrison

Craig Harrison today made one change to Hartlepool United's side for the club's first visit to Dover Athletic.

The alteration was no shock with Scott Harrison left out following last Saturday's late giveaway to Macclesfield with Michael Ledger coning in for his first start since the 2-0 win at Torquay.

Scott Harrison did not make the match-day 16 at all with Kenton Richardson coming into the squad.

There was still no place for Jonathan Franks because of a hamstring strain.

Dover: Walker, Ilesanmi, Jeffrey, Parry, Essam, Brundle, Pinnock, Gallifuoco, Bird, Okosieme, Nortey

Subs: Daniel, Alabi, Deen-Conteh, Fazakerly

Pools: Loach, Magnay, Laing, Ledger, Deverdics, Donnelly, Woods, Newton, Munns, Cassidy, Oates.

Subs: Richardson, Adams, Hawkins, Adeloye, Rodney

Referee: Richard Hulme