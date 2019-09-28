Eastleigh 0-1 Hartlepool United LIVE: Line-ups, match updates, previews, action and reaction from the Silverlake Stadium
Hartlepool United have made the 300-mile trip down to Eastleigh for today’s National League match.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 12:04 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 15:16 pm
Craig Hignett’s side are longing to get back to winning ways after a four game winless run has seen them slip to 17th in the table. Last season’s play-off semi-finalists Eastleigh are level on points with Pools but sit just above them on goal difference.
Hartlepool may not be in the best of form but their record away from home is one of the better in the division with three wins out of six on the road – only four sides (Dover Athletic, Woking, Maidenehad United and Yeovil Town) have won more.
