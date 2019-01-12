'Easy excuse!': Hartlepool United fans respond to ex-captain's brutal assessment

Andrew Davies has spoken out following his Hartlepool United departure - and fans have been quick to reaction to his comment.

Pools' former club captain parted company with the club this week and has since signed for Scottish Premier League outfit Dundee.

And after joining the Dee, Davies has spoken out on life in the National League - claiming he received the shock of his life during his time at the Super 6 Stadium.

READ: Davies' full comments on his time in the National League

Hartlepool fans have been quick to react to his comments on social - here's the best of the responses:

On Twitter, Mark Carroll said: "what a let down he's been. we dont need that sort of attitude and lack of stomach for the fight , especially from the club captain"

hallyink added: "Totally agree he has been a huge letdown and his comments smack of arrogance. Glad we have got shot."

Paul Stoddart posted: "It’s an easy excuse to blame the standard of football. If he had any sort of inner strength and character he would have battled on. Shows how weak he is , when the going gets tough and all that. Better off without him"

MORE: RIchard Money reveals how important the FA Trophy is to his Hartlepool plans

Monkey Man commented: "Says former club captain and pools fan he told us. I can't imagine some great captains and players of the past like Micky Barron bailing out cos things are tough"

Gavin Shawcross argued: "the NL is a horrible league, football and facilities are poor. Career's are short, why would you want to be in a job you don't want to be? As long as it hasn't cost us to release him then fine. I reckon it maybe has though."

Meanwhile on Facebook, Gavin John said: "Injury prone slow has been good riddance"

Ray Spindloe added: "No loss to us"