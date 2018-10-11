Everything you need to know about Hartlepool United's FA Cup opponents Kidsgrove Athletic

Hartlepool United learnt the identity of their FA Cup opponents last night - but who are Kidsgrove Athletic?

Pools will host the Evo-Stik West Division side in the fourth qualifying round of the competition on Saturday, October 20 (3pm KO), after the Staffordshire side beat Workington in a replay.

FA Cup.

We take a closer look at The Grove and what Matthew Bates' side should expect.

What level do they play at?

The Grove are currently competing in the eighth tier of English football.

They sit ninth in the Evo-Stik West Division after eight matches, but do have some games in hand on the teams above them.

Despite kicking off the 2016-17 season with high expectations, the club found themselves at the wrong end of the table fighting off relegation.

After beating the drop, The Grove stuck with their manager, the former Burton Albion defender Ryan Austin, before adding highly-rated coach Josh Brehaut and director of football Dave Hamnet to their ranks.

How did they get to this stage?

Kidsgrove reached the fourth round qualifying stage after coming from a goal down to beat Workington in a replay.

The game, which was watched by 423 fans, finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, before substitute Rumenio scored the winner in extra-time for the hosts.

Victory means The Grove have now equalled their best-ever run in the FA Cup.

What form are they in?

Kidsgrove have lost just one of their eight league games so far this campaign, while drawing three.

They will understandably be on a huge high after setting up a clash with a National League club, with the prospect of reaching the first round.

Who is their manager?

Austin, 33, spent eight years at Burton as a player between 2004 and 2012.

After spells at Kidderminster Harriers and Brackley Town, Austin joined Kidsgrove in 2016 before he was appointed manager.

