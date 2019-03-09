Ex-Hartlepool midfielder Nicky Southall hammers 'questionable' penalty calls - claims Poolies influenced refereeing decisions as his Dover side lose

Dover Athletic assistant manager Nicky Southall believes the Super 6 Stadium crowd had a big influence on some "questionable" calls from referee Lloyd Wood.

Pools were handed two penalties in the second half - both dispatched by Josh Hawkes - to claw back level after Alfie Pavey and Jai Reason had given the visitors the lead. Luke Molyneux won it with a 91st minute strike.

And Middlesbrough lad, Nicky Southall, who played for Pools between 1991-1995, admits the Poolies faithful was the difference in the encounter as he called into question the professionalism of the official.

"We feel like we have been let down by two really questionable refereeing decisions. That is what has cost us in the end," said Southall

"When you come to this football club - I have been here as a player, I know it - it is easy to get swayed by the crowd. And I think the referee has done that - he's let the crowd have an impact on his decisions.

"Bobby-Joe was ball to hand, not hand to ball for the first penalty. Once that goes in, to give the second one when our man wins the ball is another kick in the teeth."