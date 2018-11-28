Ex-Hartlepool United and Sunderland goalkeeper Trevor Carson thanks fans for support as he recovers in hospital

Former Hartlepool United and Sunderland goalkeeper Trevor Carson has thanked fans for their support after developing deep vein thrombosis.

The 30-year-old shot stopper, who now plays for Motherwell, is set to miss the majority of the 2018/19 season after discovering the condition last week.

Deep vein thrombosis, which can be life-threatening if not treated properly, is a blood clot that develops within a deep vein in the body and is usually found in the leg, groin or arm.

Carson came through the youth ranks at the Stadium of Light and spent two years at Pools after joining the club in 2015.

He is now recovering in hospital and yesterday took to Twitter to thank fans for their messages:

"Finally getting around to reading everyone's supportive messages and would just like to say thank you," wrote Carson.

"It's been a tough few days but thanks to the amazing staff at wishaw hospital I am on the mend.

"I for one have maybe taken the NHS for granted in the past but we are so lucky to have them.

"Thanks to Motherwell, Alan Burrows the gaffer and Davy Henderson who have been in contact regularly and to the lads for cheering me up with that result on Saturday.

"And most importantly to my family, it's times like this you realise how lucky you are, and they will be my inspiration to get back healthy.

"It's a long road ahead but I feel positive and know how much worse things could have been.

"I don't want to preach but life is precious, enjoy every day of it.

"Thanks Trev."