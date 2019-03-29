Ex-Hartlepool United defender Luca Murphy reacts after joining Premier League side Fulham

Premier League side Fulham have completed the signing of former Hartlepool United defender Luca Murphy on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 17-year-old has signed a professional contract with The Cottagers until the summer of 2021, after recently being released by Pools.

Murphy had been linked with several Premier League clubs but felt Fulham was the best move for his development.

The teenager will now link-up with Fulham's under-18 side, managed by Colin Omogbehin.

Speaking to the Fulham website, Murphy said: “Over the past couple of weeks lots of clubs have been in contact with us but once Fulham made it clear that they wanted to sign me it was an easy decision to come here.

“The facilities are brilliant, the coaching staff are top class, and there is a pathway for young players to progress into the first team.

“You only need to look at Ryan Sessegnon and what he’s achieved at such a young age. He is somebody that I look up to massively.

“I want to work hard here and show everybody what I can do. I can’t wait to get started."