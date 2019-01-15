Ex-Hartlepool United skipper Andrew Davies breaks foot days after joining Dundee

Dundee Football Club have confirmed that ex-Hartlepool United defender Andrew Davies has suffered a broken foot - just days after signing.

He now faces two months out of action.

Davies joined the SPL side on an 18-month contract last week, following a mutual agreement with Hartlepool United to leave the Super 6 Stadium.

But the 34-year-old centre-back was stretchered off during a friendly against St Johnstone on Friday, with fears he has suffered a fracture.

Those fears have now been confirmed by the club.

A Dundee statement read: "Dundee Football Club can confirm this evening that Andrew Davies has suffered a broken foot.

"The defender underwent a scan this afternoon which has confirmed a metatarsal injury that will keep Andrew out of action for 8-10 weeks."

Davies caused controversy following his exit from Pools after revealing he didn't enjoy playing in the National League.

The defender only signed for Pools last summer and made 13 appearances for the club before leaving in January.

Before signing for Hartlepool, Davies spent three years at Ross County, and the defender also spoke at great length about his desire to return to Scotland.

Davies wanted to help Dundee, who are bottom of the SPL, steer clear of relegation, but his injury may now force manager Jim McIntyre to look for another replacement in the transfer market.