Ex-Man United, Middlesbrough and England hero reveals he turned down chance to be part of Raj Singh's Hartlepool United project

Bryan Robson has revealed he turned down a request from Raj Singh to be involved in his Hartlepool United project.

The former England, Manchester United and Boro hero is this week headlining a special event hosted and organised by the Hartlepool-born, BBC Tees radio presenter Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough at the Dorman Club in Middlesbrough.

Sir Alex Ferguson with Bryan Robson.

And although Robson, who is currently the Red Devils' global ambassador, admitted he would have been happy to help out at Pools, he knows his current role would not allow for much of a contribution.

“Raj, would often ask If I fancied helping him at the club in some way, just as a friend, but it was always a non-starter thanks to the travelling workload that I have.

“I notice David Beckham has got involved with Salford – so just maybe Raj will be on the phone again!

“Pools are a club I always keep an eye on re their results, and I hope they can get back on track soon."

Robson was player/manager at the Riverside when current Pools boss Craig Hignett, now in his third spell in charge, was plying his trade on Teesside.

The 90-capped England international is backing his former player to get Hartlepool back where they belong - the Football League.

"Craig Hignett is back in charge and I really wish him the very best," said Robson.

"Higgy was a delight to work with in my Boro days – tactically very knowledgeable, very skilful and a real big character in the dressing room.

"He is back in charge of team affairs at Pools and I hope he makes it work – the fans there were always very passionate and they really do deserve to be back in league football."