Exclusive: Hartlepool United defender set for exit - but January plans could block deal

Scott Harrison is set for the Hartlepool United exitdoor.

But the defender’s departure is being complicated by Pools insistence on not adding to their squad in January.

The Mail understands that Pools already have a deal lined up for Harrison to depart the club next month, having had a number of enquiries from the Football League and fifth tier for his services.

But manager Craig Harrison has reservations about allowing the player to depart, having been told he will not be able to add to his squad in next month’s transfer window, or even outside of that.

Centre-half Harrison has been one of the most disappointing performers for Pools this season - in a back four which has struggled to get to grips with life outside the league.

And the manager is ready to cut his losses with the 24-year-old former Sunderland man.

The issue facing Harrison, though, is that if he lets his defender depart, he could leave himself short.

Pools are in the midst of an injury crisis, as well as being unable to call upon the services of Blair Adams, after his needless sending off for two bookable offences at the International Stadium on Boxing Day.

In defence options are light for the manager - Michael Ledger has lacked fitness for much of the campaign, Keith Watson has only just returned from a four month lay off and skipper Carl Magnay is also sidelined.

From the manager’s perspective, the last thing he’d want to do is leave himself short of options with half the National League season still to play out.

Financial constraints may have an impact on this approach, though, taking the decisions out of Harrison’s hands.

Pools have only recently been put up for sale and are at present struggling to make ends meet off the park.

The need to get players off the payroll may end up determining whether the defender’s deal is sanctioned, or not.

Harrison’s last appearance for Pools was as a substitute in the 2-1 home loss to Maidenhead United on December 23.