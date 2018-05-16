EXCLUSIVE: Hartlepool United face FA charges over agent involvement in three transfers

Hartlepool United are facing FA charges over the involvement of agents in three of their transfers, the Mail can reveal.

The charges relate to the signings of Padraig Amond, Lewis Alessandra and Nicky Deverdics - all of which were completed in June 2016.

Pools have admitted the charges regarding the Deverdics transfer, but deny those relating to the Amond and Alessandra deals.

It is alleged that Pools disguised payments to agents as scouting fees and did not properly complete transfer paperwork to indicate that intermediaries had been involved in the deals for Amond and Alessandra.

Charges have also been levied against the Deverdics transfer, with Pools charged with "concealing or misrepresenting the reality and/or substance of matters relating to the transaction"

Despite the transfers taking place almost two years ago, Pools were only faced with the charges late last month.

Former chief executive Russ Green, now at Rochdale, has also been charged in relation to the deals - as well as two agents.

In the case of the deals which brought Amond and Alessandra to Victoria Park, it is alleged that Pools "agreed to make a payment... for Intermediary activity which they intended to conceal and/or misrepresent as a scouting agreement".

Hartlepool have also been charged with providing "an IM1/NR form to The FA incorrectly declaring no intermediary was used".

Clubs have to submit paperwork to the FA indicating whether or not agents have been involved in transfer deals.

Hartlepool United have denied all of these charges and have requested a paper hearing.

Green has also been charged in relation to the payments made to agents during the transfers of Amond and Alessandra, and has admitted the charges.

Pools have been also been charged separately for the Deverdics deal, with the charges stating that "Hartlepool United breached regulations on working with Intermediaries by concealing or misrepresenting the reality and/or substance of matters relating to the...transaction.".

It is also alleged that, during the Deverdics deal, the club "failed to ensure that all relevant contracts and documents contained the name, signature and registration number of each intermediary carrying out activity in relation to the...transaction".

Pools have admitted these charges and have requested a paper hearing.

Meanwhile Green was charged with failing " to comply with FA Regulations on working with intermediaries by concealing or misrepresenting the reality and/or substance of matters relating to a transaction" which he has accepted.

The Mail have contacted Hartlepool United for comment. We also contacted Rochdale but were told neither they nor Russ Green wish to make a comment.

The full charges against Pools are listed below:

Four breaches of FA Rule E1(b)

• In relation to the transfer of Padraig Amond on 20 June 2016, it is alleged that Hartlepool United FC breached Regulation A3 of FA Regulation on working with Intermediaries in that they agreed to make a payment to EMA8 Management Ltd for Intermediary activity which they intended to conceal and/or misrepresent as a scouting agreement.

• In relation to the transfer of Padraig Amond on 20 June 2016, It is alleged that Hartlepool United FC beached Regulation A6 of FA Regulation on working with Intermediaries in that they provided an IM1/NR form to The FA incorrectly declaring no intermediary was used.

• In relation to the transfer of Lewis Alessandra on 1 July 2016, It is alleged that Hartlepool United FC breached Regulation A3 of FA Regulation on working with Intermediaries in that they agreed to make a payment to David Buncall, for Intermediary Activity which they intended to conceal as a scouting agreement.

• In relation to the transfer of Lewis Alessandra on 1 July 2016, It is alleged that Hartlepool United FC beached Regulation A6 of FA Regulation on working with Intermediaries in that provided an IM1/NR form to The FA incorrectly declaring no intermediary was used.

Charges Denied – Paper Hearing requested

Two breaches of FA Rule E1(b) in relation to the transfer of Nicholas Deverdics

• It is alleged that the Hartlepool United breached regulations on working with Intermediaries by concealing or misrepresenting the reality and/or substance of matters relating to the above transaction.

• It is further alleged that Hartlepool United FC failed to ensure that all relevant contracts and documents contained the name, signature and registration number of each intermediary carrying out activity in relation to the above transaction.



Charges Admitted – Paper hearing requested