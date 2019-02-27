Exclusive: Hartlepool United in talks to land former Scotland under-21 international on permanent deal from North East rivals

Hartlepool United are in talks to land former Scotland under-21 defender Fraser Kerr on a permanent deal from Gateshead.

The Mail can reveal the 26-year-old is closing in on a switch after Pools brought forward their summer plans to move for the centre-half.

Kerr was at the top of manager Craig Hignett's close season wishlist, which is also thought to include Jon Mellish, but circumstance at the Super 6 Stadium and International Stadium has led to the deal being accelerated.

Pools are down to the bare bones at the back in terms of options, with availability so limited the manager may be forced to switch from three central defenders to two against Sutton United this weekend.

Carl Magnay has been ruled out for at least four weeks and is only likely to return for the final few games of the National League campaign, while a season-ending Achilles injury saw Michael Raynes sent back to Crewe Alexandra.

Add to that Peter Kioso will be serving the first of a two-game ban this weekend and it's easy to see why Hignett & Co are so keen to get another defender through the door.

At the other end of the possible deal, financial problems and off-field turmoil is a constant backdrop at play-off chasing Heed.

Earlier this season they lost manager Steve Watson to National League North York City, they've seen three of their best players - including Luke Molyneux - depart, rumours about the future direction of the club are rife and the league have placed Ben Clark's men under an indefinite transfer embargo.

Financially the deal would make sense for Heed, with Kerr thought to be one of the club's top earners, but it would also prove a blow to former Pools man Clark's play-off aspirations.

Heed are currently eighth in the fifth tier, level on points with Harrogate, who sit one place above them in the last play-off spot.

Hignett is pushing for the deal to be completed this week after Raj Singh gave his manager the green light to add to his depleted ranks.