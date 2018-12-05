Exclusive: Hartlepool United manager hunt latest as former Leeds United boss applies for post

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has put his name in the hat to become the new Hartlepool United manager.

The Mail understands Redfearn is has applied for the role, with the 53-year-old keen to get back into football after a stuttering season in the dugout.

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark has also applied for the position.

Redfearn started the season as Liverpool women's coach but resigned after just one game - a 5-0 loss to Arsenal.

He has been out of work since leaving Newcastle United, where he was helping out with the under-23 side, following his Merseyside exit.

The former Barnsley, Crystal Palace, Watford and Oldham player has a managerial record that stretches back almost two decades.

Redfearn first took charge of a side when in caretaker duties at Halifax Town in 2001.

READ MORE: Hartlepool captain Andrew Davies reveals he feels he let friend Matthew Bates down



Since then he has gone on to manage Scarborough, Northwich Victoria, York City, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers Belles before landing a role at Liverpool in the summer.

It is not clear whether Redfearn fits the bill for Pools, with the club understood to be looking to appoint a younger manager, who can, in their words, 'grow with the club'.

Redfearn follows former Birmingham City, Kilmarnock and Huddersfield Town boss Lee Clark in applying for the post.

READ MORE: Odds on who looks set to become the next Hartlepool United manager



Former England international Paul Ince has also expressed an interest.

Pools are understood to have drawn up a shortlist of candidates and remain on course to begin their interview process next week.

Craig Hignett will remain in caretaker charge for the trip to Maidenhead United this week, having been in the dugout for last weekend's disappointing home loss to Dagenham.

Elsewhere, at this stage, at least, Michael Nelson is not believed to be on Pools' radar.

READ MORE: Hartlepool United manager hunt latest as Craig Hignett is set to remain in charge at Pools... for now





Experienced former Poolie Nelson is on the books at National League rivals Chesterfield and has been coaching as well as playing this season.

But he has been made available, along with a number of other high-profile first-team players, by manager Martin Allen.

In a statement on the club's website, Allen said: "Kyel Reid, Marc-Antoine Fortune and Zavon Hines all live down in London and it’s best for them and for us to find clubs in the London area. I am not going into further details as to why I’ve had to make this decision.

“Shwan Jalal has been made available for loan. Now he’s fit and well, he needs to be out playing first-team football.

"Joe Anyon is already available on a free transfer or loan. Michael Nelson has also been made available on a free transfer or loan. Now Robbie Weir is fit following his injury, he’s also available on a free transfer or loan.

"We need to strengthen this team and we will."

The Mail understands 20/1 shot Nelson has not been been spoken to by the Pools hierarchy.

He was interviewed for the role at the back end of last season, and is understood to have impressed those at the top of the club.

But, without any managerial experience, his appointment carries risk, as was the case with Matthew Bates previously.