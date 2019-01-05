Exclusive: High profile exit could spark Hartlepool United's January transfer business

Hartlepool United could allow their club captain Andrew Davies to depart the Super 6 Stadium this month - but only if a deal suited both parties.

The Mail has learned that Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee are considering a bid to take Davies back north of the border this month.

Davies lifting the League Cup in his time at Ross County in the Highlands.

But, as yet, there has been no official contact from the Dens Park outfit regarding former Ross County man Davies.

Davies has been a revelation when he has played for Pools this season, but injury has hampered the player's campaign.

The 36-year-old central defender has made just 13 appearances for Pools since signing in the summer. He is currently out injured, having not played since the Boxing Day defeat to Gateshead.

It is understood Davies could depart this month, despite having 18 months left to run on his Pools deal.

Former Hartlepool United boss Matthew Bates was a close friend of Davies. He was sacked after a poor run of results last year.

An exit would free up valuable funds for Richard Money to add to his side's faltering push for a place in the National League's top seven.

Money is looking to add at least a winger and striker this month, with another defender and a defensive midfielder also high on his wishlist.

On his skipper's injury situation, Money, earlier this week, said: "He thought he was fit on Sunday. And then on Monday he was not fit."

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre was in charge at the Staggies when Davies was skipper in the Highlands - and with the Dee struggling at the bottom end of the top flight in Scotland he is looking to totally revamp his side in the January window. Davies could form part of his Dens reshape.

Interestingly, there was no captain's feature in the matchday programme The Blue Print.

Former Middlesbrough defender Davies does a regular column in the publication, but it was absent in the Maidstone United edition, released earlier today.

Meanwhile, former Hartlepool striker Marcus Dinanga has signed a permanent deal with AFC Telford United.

The striker was sent back to Burton Albion by Money after a disappointing loan spell at the Super 6 Stadium in which he failed to net in 17 appearances for Pools.

The 21-year-old signed an 18-month contract with the National League North side, where he scored 25 goals across all competitions last season.

Speaking to the club website, Telford manager Gavin Cowan, whose side face Pools in the FA Trophy second round next week, said: "Marcus is someone who of course I know very well and someone who I believe can contribute to what we are trying to do at this football club at the moment.

"We have secured Marcus ahead of many others so it’s a testament to our relationship an what he thinks about AFC Telford United that he is returning.

"I hope our supporters both new and old will come out and get behind Marcus and the other players from now until the end of the season”

Dinanga, likely to lead the line for Telford at the Vic in seven days, said he was over the moon to sign on the dotted line with a club he enjoyed so much success.

“I am delighted to have signed for AFC Telford United," said the frontman.

"It feels really good to be back and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and to start scoring goals again for this club."

Dinanga made his first Telford start of the season against Spennymoor Town this afternoon.