Exclusive: Striker released by Hartlepool United - but Craig Harrison not expected to get January transfer boost

Hartlepool United have released striker James Thorne.

But any cash saved by his departure is not expected to be put back into manager Craig Harrison’s January transfer pot.

Thorne has had his contract torn up, officially by mutual consent, having made just two appearances for the club since signing on a free.

Injury and illness have prevented the burly frontman making more of an impact in blue and white, although he was called on to the bench on Boxing Day, for the 2-2 draw with Gateshead.

The former Manchester City and Nottingham Forest forward, whose last appearance was in the 2-1 win at Solihull Moors, could well be joined by Tomi Adeloye, who has also made little impact since joining the club in October.

Both men’s original deals were due to expire in January.

But despite saving a wage off the books, the Mail understands that manager Harrison is unlikely to get funds to strengthen next month.

It had been expected that were Harrison to shed a number of underperforming fringe bodies from his ranks that he could add to his playing squad next month.

It is understood a number of loan deals from the North East’s big three - Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough - were being eyed, and in some cases, had already been lined up.

But those plans now appear to be in doubt.

Harrison is desperate to strengthen his side in the window, but financial worries off the park continue to plague the club’s progress on it.

It is unlikely Harrison will be able to add anyone to his ranks unless a significant number of players depart the club.