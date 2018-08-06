Exclusive: Toto Nsiala deal set to boost Hartlepool United budget by £100k

Hartlepool United’s summer budget is set to be boosted by Shrewsbury Town’s sale of Toto Nsiala.

The Mail has learned that Pools managed to negotiate a 10% sell on fee in the transfer which saw the DR Congo international depart in January 2017.

And with the player widely expected to leave before Thursday’s transfer deadline, Matthew Bates’ budget looks set for a welcome boost.

Along with teammate Joe Nolan, Nsiala has handed in a transfer request in a bid to force a move away from the League One outfit, after an impressive campaign.

Championship side Ipswich Town have had a bid in the region of £650,000 rejected for the central defender in recent days and are expected to up their offer as the window close creeps nearer.

Shrewsbury are understood to value the player, also linked with Sunderland this summer, at £1million.

Nsiala spent just seven months at Victoria Park, making a total of 25 appearances, scoring one goal.

Should he leave between now and 5pm Thursday, Pools look set to receive 10% of the fee, over what Shrewsbury bought him for.

Pools got around £15,000 plus add ons - thought to total £5,000 - for the player.

Should Shrewsbury get the asking price for the player Pools could net just shy of £100,000.

Meanwhile, Bates is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the potential of further reinforcements arriving at the Vic this summer.

He admits the exit of Aaron Cunningham on loan has saved little in terms of cash - it’s more about the games - and that further exits must occur for any arrivals.

“We are where we are,” Bates told the Mail.

“We are happy with what we have here. And we would have to let players leave before we added anyone else to the wage bill.”

The Nsiala deal could, of course, change the landscape altogether with Bates eyeing possible loans from former club Middlesbrough.