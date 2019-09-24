FA ask Hartlepool United for observations following shocking scenes at Victoria Park plus Craig Hignett charged

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett leaves the field after being shown a red card by referee Joe Johnson.

The alleged racially charged attack took place during Pools’ 2-0 defeat against Dover Athletic at Victoria Park following Inih Effiong’s opening goal, with the national spotlight fixed firmly on Pools.

The incident involving a small number of fans stood in the Town End led to a lengthy delay before the game was eventually restarted, with players from both Dover and Pools visibly disgusted by what had happened.

The FA launched an investigation and they have now asked the club for their observations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Pools statement read: “Since Saturday the club has remained fully focussed on taking positive action and understood that we were likely to receive attention from The Football Association.

“We recognise that it is important that they are seen to take decisive action to protect the integrity of Football.

“We can confirm that The FA has, at this stage, asked for our observations surrounding Saturday’s events, including the racist chanting and various other incidents during and immediately after the game.

“We will answer the necessary questions, as well as providing a list of the actions we have taken since Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Pools have also confirmed Craig Hignett has been charged with two counts of misconduct relating to his sending-off with the club having until Thursday to respond.

The statement added: “In addition, the FA has charged Craig Hignett with two counts of misconduct relating to his sending-off, and the immediate aftermath. In this regard, we have until Thursday to respond and we will present significant evidence along with that response.

“In the meantime, our focus now is on tonight’s match and continuing to take the appropriate action on all matters.”

Hartlepool host Chesterfield at Victoria Park this evening in the National League (KO 7.45pm).

Pools have launched a ‘Love Pools, Hate Racism’ campaign in a bid to spread awareness following the weekend’s events with fans encouraged to hold up the placards at the game tonight.