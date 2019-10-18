FA Cup prize money, first round draw details and future dates – how much could Hartlepool United earn ahead of fourth qualifying round tie against Brackley Town
Hartlepool United will be banking on a strong FA Cup run this season, starting against Brackley Town at Victoria Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Pools reached the first round of the competition last time out as they were beaten by League One outfit Gillingham after extra-time despite leading 2-0.
The competition can prove to be particularly lucrative in relative terms for non-league sides with a run to the third round generating upwards of £100,000 in prize money alone.
The fact that gate receipts are effectively split explains why a draw away to a big Premier League club is particularly attractive for clubs both on and off the pitch.
Hartlepool face Brackley in the fourth qualifying round this weekend with the winning side receiving £18,750 while the losers get £6,250.
The first round proper draw will take place live on BBC Two from 7:10pm on Monday, 21 October with ties taking place on the weekend of 9 November.
Winning sides in the first round will receive £36,000 though, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final.
Second round ties will take place on November 30 with £54,000 paid out to the winners. The coveted third round ties will take place on 4 January with a whopping £135,000 paid out to the winners.
With Pools striving to balance an approximate £400,000 seasonal shortfall, a solid showing in the FA Cup could be crucial.