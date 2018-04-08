Fans get behind Raj Singh as his takeover of Hartlepool United is confirmed

Hartlepool United fans have been reacting on social media to the takeover of the club by former Darlington owner Raj Singh.

Singh's purchase of Pools from former owner John Blackledge, of Sage Investments, was completed yesterday.

And despite the fact he used to be chairman of Pools' traditional rivals Darlington, fans have welcomed the long-awaited takeover.

Ian Walker wrote on our Facebook page: "I’ll go first - welcome to Hartlepool - thank you for saving my club! I wish you/us every success in the future! Welcome to the blue and white army!"

Bryan Littler added: "Best of luck Raj. Here's to better times ahead."

Mark Morrison said: "All us Pools fans just back Raj and Jeff, let's see where we go."

Susan Wake-Stansil wrote: "Thank you and good luck. Come on Pools."

Keith Robinson thought it a positive move: "Pools can only go forward, with Raj giving the club some stability, and hopefully Higgy will prosper in his new role.

"I also think Batesy deserves a chance - can he do any worse than Harrison and Jones?"

Richard Brackstone wrote: "Get the badge changed back to the old one. Had not one bit of luck since they changed it and it looks better than the tripe that's on the shirt now."

Malcolm Laking added: "Start of a new chapter. Let's get behind the new owners and show we have the passion and belief to get back to league football."

And Mitchell Green summed up what he thought should be the new owner's first task: "We need new players for starters."